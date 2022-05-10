Civilians were shot in Bucha. The prosecutorʼs office reported the suspicion of three Russian servicemen

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reported the suspicion of three Russian servicemen who shot dead civilians in Bucha.

They are accused of violating the laws and customs of war, combined with premeditated murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, in March 2022 in the occupied city of Bucha, Kyiv oblast, the suspects broke into a private house and shot two residents in the head.

Law enforcement is currently working to declare the military wanted internationally.

"If you recognize these Russian servicemen and have evidence of their involvement in other atrocities, send evidence to our united hub or contact the Bucha District Prosecutorʼs Office: 063-530-69-06," the prosecutorʼs office said.