Ukrainian intelligence has released a list of Russian military from 64 Brigade involved in crimes in Bucha

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has received a list of 64 separate motorized infantry brigades of the 35th All-Russian Army that committed war crimes in Bucha, Kyiv Oblast.
This was announced by the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine on its Facebook page.
The document has 87 pages. This list includes the names of the occupiers, dates of birth, passport data, and titles.
Earlier, Adviser to the Head of the Presidentʼs Office OleksiyArestovich named Russian units and subdivisions that committed war crimes in Bucha, Hostomel, Irpin:
- 64th Motorized Rifle Brigade of the 35th Army
- 5th Tank Brigade of the 36th Army of the Eastern Military District,
- 331st Airborne Regiment of the 98th Division,
- 137th Airborne Regiment of the 106th Division,
- 104th and 234th Assault Units of the 76th Division,
- 14th and 45th Guards Special Forces Brigades,
- 63 Rosguard Regiments
- 155 Separate Guards Brigades of the Pacific Marine Corps.