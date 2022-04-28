Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova named 10 Russian servicemen who tortured people in Bucha

The prosecutorʼs office has identified the first 10 servicemen of the Russian army who are involved in the torture of residents of Bucha (Kyiv Oblast).

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

Suspicions of violating the laws and customs of war were reported to Junior Sergeant Vyacheslav Lavrentyev, Private Hryhoriy Naryshkin, Private Vasyl Knyazev, Corporal Semyon Maltsev, Private Serhiy Peskarev, Private Albert Radnayev, Corporal Mikhail Kashin, Corporal Andriy Bizyaev, Corporal Dmitry Sergienko and Sergeant Nikita Akimov.

All these war criminals are from the 64th separate motorized infantry brigade of the ground forces, to which Putin awarded the honorary title of "Guard" after the massacre in Bucha.

They found that these soldiers had taken unarmed civilians hostage, starved them to death, kept them on their knees with their hands and eyes tied, and beat them.

"People were beaten out with information about the location of the Armed Forces and the Defense Forces, and some were tortured for no reason at all. The Russian military threatened to kill the victims and even imitated the execution of their prisoners by firing in their direction", Venediktova said.