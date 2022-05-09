May 9 events of May 9 in Babelʼs review: the occupiers failed to hold “parades” in Mariupol and Kherson, and in Warsaw, the Russian ambassador was doused with paint

The previous night the Russian troops attacked Odesa Oblast 9 times with missiles, mostly with the use of aircraft — 6 missiles destroyed the Air Defense Forces. The strikes destroyed the power plant and gas pipeline, destroyed several private houses and damaged the recreation areas of the oblast. At night, Russian troops again fired on the Zelenodolsk community in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast— no one was injured. In the morning, the Russians fired artillery at the border areas of Sumy Oblast, no casualties or destruction.

Russian troops continue to storm Azovstal, which is defended by the Ukrainian military. Adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that the Russians were trying to blow up the bridge where the evacuation took place. Its destruction will complicate the withdrawal of Ukrainian soldiers.

The UK has announced new sanctions against Russia and Belarus. These include raising tariffs and banning exports. In particular, the UK government will increase 35% tariffs on imports of Russian goods, including imports of platinum and palladium. In total, the increase in tariffs will affect trade in goods worth £ 1.4 billion.

The President of the European Council Charles Michel arrived in Odesa. The Secretary General of the Council of Europe Marija Pejčinović Burić visited Irpin and Borodianka. She said she was shocked by the senseless destruction caused by Russian aggression and the resilience of the Ukrainian people. Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt and Storting President Masud Gharakhkani visited Bucha and Irpin.

For the first time, Russian troops launched a missile strike on Ukraine with Soviet X-22 missiles. These are cruise missiles that were manufactured in the 1960s and 1970s and can be dangerous to operate due to physical aging. According to the UK Intelligence, the reserves of high-precision shells in the Russian army, including missiles, are almost depleted. It will be extremely difficult to restore them under sanctions.

In occupied Mariupol, Russians and collaborators marched with a 300-meter St. Georgeʼs ribbon. The leader of the "Donetsk Peopleʼs Republic", Pushilin, took part in the procession. There was no announced "parade of prisoners", and the march itself was small — there was no crowd of Mariupol residents expected by the occupiers. The occupiers also held a small rally in Kherson. The mayor of Melitopol Ivan Fedorov said that locals did not go on May 9 to the propaganda events organized by the Russian occupiers. For the festivities and "pictures" the occupiers brought to the city residents of the occupied territories — the Crimea, Luhansk and villages of Melitopol region.

In Warsaw, the Russian ambassador came to the cemetery of Soviet soldiers to lay flowers, but he was greeted with shouts of "Nazis!" and doused with red paint, which symbolizes the blood of Ukrainians. He then left the cemetery accompanied by police. Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said that the Polish authorities did not recommend the ambassador lay flowers on May 9.

In Russia, on May 9, unknown hackers hacked TV channels and television programs. Instead of program titles and channel descriptions, there were reports against the war in Ukraine.

The air part of the parade in Moscow was canceled "because of the weather", although the sky was clear. Today the Il-80 "Doomsday" plane was to fly over Red Square. At the parade, Putin delivered a short speech. He did not announce the mobilization but spoke about Russiaʼs special path, NATOʼs "aggression", the protection of Donbas from the mythical "Nazis" and the "martyrs" of Odesa, referring to the events of May 2, 2014.