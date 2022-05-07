Zelenskyy: The second stage of evacuation from “Azovstal” is being prepared — medics and wounded will be taken out

In a video address, President Zelenskyy stated that a joint evacuation of wounded soldiers and medics from the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol was being prepared in cooperation with international organizations.

"I thank the teams of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the United Nations for helping us carry out the first phase of the "Azovstal" evacuation mission. More than 300 people were saved — women and children. In fact, we removed civilians from "Azovstal". And we are now preparing the second stage of the evacuation mission — the wounded and medics. Of course, if everyone keeps the agreement," the President said.

He stressed that the authorities are working to remove all the military, but this issue is extremely difficult due to the obstacles posed by Russia. The diplomatic way of withdrawing the military is currently being discussed.