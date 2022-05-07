”Time is running out.” Defenders of Mariupol once again ask for evacuation from Azovstal

Serhiy Volynsky, commander of the 36th Marine Brigade, who, along with other Ukrainian soldiers, continues to defend himself in the Azovstal bunkers in Mariupol, said the fighters still hope for rescue and evacuation.

He wrote about this on Facebook.

"It seems as if I find myself in some hellish reality show, where we, the military, are fighting for our lives, using every chance to save ourselves, and the whole world is just watching an interesting story! Such scripts are used in movies and TV series. The only difference is that this is not a movie, and we are not fictional characters! This is real life! Pain, suffering, hunger, torment, tears, fear, death — all real [...]. What do I hope for? For a miracle. For higher powers (in the broadest sense of the word) to find a solution for our salvation! And this hellish reality show will end... Higher forces, we are waiting for the result of your actions... Time is running out, and this time is our lives! ” wrote Volynsky.

He added that the fighters remain loyal to Ukraine and ask everyone to make every effort to evacuate the military. He also added that the evacuation of civilians cost the soldiers their lives.

"The price of the last evacuation is three killed and six wounded soldiers. The Mariupol garrison did everything possible to save the civilian population, "the commander said.