Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko announced new air defense systems in the capital

Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko has announced new, additional air defense systems that will strengthen the capitalʼs defense against Russian missile strikes.

He said this in an interview with NV.

"Unfortunately, we are all worried about the constant reports of threats from the air — rocket attacks [...]. We hope that there will be additional air defense of Western, NATO standards in the coming days, which will further protect our air, "said the mayor.

In his Telegram, Klitschko also noted that more than 200 houses, 46 schools, 30 kindergartens, and more than 70 objects of the cityʼs infrastructure were damaged by Russian missile strikes in the city.