National police ready for May 8 and 9, but warns of the danger of missile attacks and sabotage

The National Police is ready to ensure public safety during the May 8 and 9 events. But all over Ukraine these days there is a high probability of Russian missile strikes, sabotage, terrorist attacks, and provocations by pro-Russian forces.

This was announced by the Head of the National Police of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

According to law enforcement officers, on May 8, the Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation, 237 events are planned in 21 regions of Ukraine. Security will be monitored by more than 3.8 thousand law enforcement officers — police and servicemen of the National Guard.

On May 9, the anniversary of the victory over Nazism in World War II, events are to take place in 6 regions of the country. They will be guarded by more than 5,000 law enforcement officers.

"There is still a high probability that the enemy will use rocket fire and blow up objects on the territory of the state. Illegal activities of sabotage and reconnaissance groups in the regions are also possible. In addition, using both pro-Russian forces and criminal elements, the enemy may attempt to artificially create incidents that could be used for anti-Ukrainian propaganda. Therefore, we carry out round-the-clock monitoring of the operational situation in connection with the implementation of measures and assessment of related risks," said the head of the National Police.

Also on the eve of May 8-9, explosives technicians and cynologists will inspect the venues, and police will be on duty near monuments and memorial complexes. Law enforcement officers will also not allow the use of Soviet symbols prohibited by law.