Klychko: There are no plans to introduce a curfew on May 8-9 in Kyiv and the oblast

There are no plans to introduce a curfew in Kyiv and the oblast from May 8 to 9.

This was stated by Mayor Vitaliy Klychko.

"The military command has no plans to introduce a curfew in Kyiv and the oblast on May 8-9," the mayor said.

Klychko stressed that the city does not plan to hold any events these days. "If someone wants to go lay flowers, they can do it privately," he explained.

Also these days there will be increased patrols in the city and protection of public order. The mayor called on Kyiv residents to refrain from mass festivities or outdoor recreation with large companies.

"I also remind you that visiting forests and forest parks in the capital and suburbs is prohibited. Pyrotechnics are still working in many of them. Also, please do not ignore the air alarms and immediately follow to the shelter. In the coming days, there is a high probability of rocket fire in all regions of Ukraine," Klychko said.