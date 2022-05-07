President Emmanuel Macron was inaugurated in France. He was sworn in for a second term

French President Emmanuel Macron was sworn in during a ceremony at the Elysee Palace. On April 24, he was re-elected for a second term.

This was reported by Reuters.

In his speech, Macron spoke of the need for innovation in times of unprecedented challenges for the world and France, noting that his second term would be "new" and not just a continuation of the first. He promised to act with "respect" and "balance".

In his speech, the French president also mentioned Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine and global environmental problems.

Among the 500 guests were former presidents Francois Hollande and Nicolas Sarkozy, former prime ministers Edouard Philippe, Manuel Valls, Alain Juppe and Jean-Pierre Raffarin, as well as statesmen and religious figures.

Macronʼs new term will officially begin on the evening of May 13.