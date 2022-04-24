The second round of presidential elections has begun in France

The second round of the presidential election is taking place in France on April 24.

This was reported in the Department of Legal and Administrative Information of France.

Incumbent President Emmanuel Macron and his main opponent, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Union, are vying for victory.

In the first round, Macron received 27.60% of the vote, Marine Le Pen received — 23.41%.

In Martinique, Guadeloupe, Guyana, Saint-Pierre and Miquelon, Saint-Barthélemy, Saint-Martin, French Polynesia, and on the US continent, the French voted yesterday, April 23. Others will vote today.

Polling stations will be open from 8 am and will close at 19:00. In large cities, people will be able to vote until 20:00.