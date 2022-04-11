French presidential election: Macron defeated Marine Le Pen in the first round

According to the vote count in the French presidential election, incumbent Emmanuel Macron won 27.60% of the vote in the first round, while his main opponent, Marine Le Pen of the far-right National Union, won 23.41%.

Macronʼs victory in the first round was also given by exit polls: 28.6% against 23.9% of the votes for Le Pen.

A previous poll also predicted Macronʼs victory in the first round — he should have won 28% and Le Pen — 23%.

The next vote will take place on April 24. According to opinion polls, Macron should score 53% in the second round, and Le Pen — 47%.