Exit poll: Emmanuel Macron wins the French presidential election

Emmanuel Macron wins the second round of the French presidential election. He will lead the country for another five years.

This is evidenced by the first data of exit polls.

58.2% of French people voted for Macron, while his opponent, the far-right candidate Marine Le Pen, was supported by 41.8% of voters.

In the first round, Macron scored 27.85% and Le Pen — 23.15%, and they advanced to the second round. After the announcement of the results, almost all other candidates called on their voters in the second round to support Macron.