May 5 events Babelʼs review: Shariy was detained in Spain, the Armed Forces launched a counteroffensive near Kharkiv and Izium

The day before, Russia again fired missiles at residential areas and the center of Kramatorsk, Donetsk oblast. At least three five-story buildings, a school and a kindergarten, were damaged, and 25 civilians were injured. In Luhansk oblast during the day of May 4 there were seven artillery shellings of Sievierodonetsk, seven more — of Popasna and Hirske, and four — of Lysychansk. In Mykolayiv, as a result of night attacks gas pipelines on several streets of the Inhulsk area are damaged. The Sviatohirsk Lavra, which is now a refuge for refugees, came under fire. According to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, besides the fraternity, 300 refugees live in the monastery. 7 civilians were injured.

Natalia Luhovska, a psychologist at the Azov Regiment and Yuri Luhovskyʼs mother, was killed in Mariupol. After the death of her son, Natalia continued his work and remained with the soldiers on the "Azovstal" until the last.

Pro-Russian blogger Anatoly Shariy was detained in Spain. The court did not arrest him but forbade him to leave the country (subscription not to leave). Shariy must also hand in passports and appear in the nearest court twice a month. These measures will last no longer than a month if Kyiv does not officially submit a request for his extradition. In Ukraine, Shariy is suspected of treason.

The Ukrainian defense forces launched a counteroffensive in the Kharkiv and Izium directions. This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny to the Chairman of the Committee of Chiefs of Staff of the United States Mark Milley.

The occupiers forcibly removed all men from separate districts of Mariupol to filtration camps in the Novoazovsk district of Donetsk oblast. They were not allowed to take any personal belongings with them, passports and other documents were confiscated. The men were placed in the school and club, where they are constantly under the supervision of a convoy of Russian troops. People sleep on the floor in the hallways. They are fed balanda, which is not very suitable for consumption. Only one sink with cold water for hundreds of people is available for hygienic procedures. Under such conditions, the incidence among detainees increases. Men are beaten and tortured for the slightest disobedience.

European Council President Charles Michel said the organization was already looking for a way to confiscate Russian assets and transfer them to Ukraine. They are now looking for a legal solution that would allow the confiscation of Russian assets under sanctions.

The International Donorsʼ Conference in Warsaw raised $ 6.5 billion to help Ukraine. The European Commission has pledged € 200 million to help displaced people in Ukraine, and Finland, the Czech Republic, Croatia and other countries have pledged millions of euros in humanitarian and military support.

German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier had a telephone conversation with Zelensky, in which he assured the President of Ukraine of his full support for Germany, and all misunderstandings from the past were settled by the presidents. Zelensky said the conversation was constructive and important.

Japan will freeze the assets of 140 Russians. Tokyo will extend a ban on exports to Russian military manufacturers. In addition, the country will provide $ 300 million in assistance to Ukraine.

At the request of the United States, the Fiji authorities confiscated the superyacht of the sanctioned Russian oligarch Suleiman Kerimov. The $ 300 million Amadea arrived in Fiji last month after an 18-day voyage from Mexico.