The war. Russian troops continue to fire all over Ukraine, Russians has broken into the territory of “Azovstal”, hundreds of Mariupol residents are deported to Vladivostok. Day 71: live coverage

Russia fired Grads on Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, hitting two villages. Dnipro was shelled with rocket missiles: one rocket was shot down by air defense, the other one hit railways infrastructure, damaging it. There were no casualties. Also Russians launched rockets on objects in Kyiv and Cherkasy Oblasts, but they were destroyed by Ukrainian anti-aircraft units. In the evening of May 4 Ukrainian authorities renewed the connection with Mariupol defenders located on Azovstal, Russian army has entered the territory of the steel mill. 300 Mariupol residents deported to Russian Vladivostok city were put in an isolated dormitory. They have no documents, no money allowance and there's no connection with them.