UN and Red Cross send another rubber convoy to evacuate Azovstal

UN Under-Secretary-General Martin Griffiths told a donorsʼ conference to help Ukraine that another humanitarian convoy was heading to Mariupol to evacuate people from Azovstal.

This was reported by Ukrinform.

Griffiths said the evacuation operation was being conducted in conjunction with the International Committee of the Red Cross. He also noted its extreme complexity.

According to him, more than 100 people have already been evacuated from the plant. On May 4, more than 340 civilians were taken from various parts of the city.

"Today, now, the convoy is heading to Azovstal, where it should be tomorrow morning. We hope to take those who are left in this hell and bring them to safety, "Griffiths said.