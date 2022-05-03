Buses with people evacuated from “Azovstal” arrived in Zaporizhzhia

156 people, 20 of them children, were taken out of the "Azovstal" plant in Mariupol. Now the first buses with evacuated Mariupol residents have arrived in Zaporizhzhia. There they are provided with all necessary assistance.

Here is a photo and video of "Babel" from the scene:

Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk said that several hundred more people still remain on the territory of the "Azovstal" plant. The UN Resident Coordinator said that the organization is ready to repeat the operation to evacuate civilians from "Azovstal".