Reuters: A unit of the Rosguard, paratroopers from Pskov and the Chechen military operated in Bucha

During the occupation, a unit of the Vityaz Rosguard, the 76th Parachute Division from Pskov, and the military from Chechnya operated in Bucha.

This is stated in the Reuters investigation.

In three weeks, journalists interviewed more than 90 locals in the city, examined photos and videos provided by them, as well as documents left by the Russians in Bucha.

The presence in the city of the 76th Parachute Division from Pskov is indicated by a love letter found by a local man in his house after returning to the city. It was addressed to a soldier named Oleksandr Logvinenko, who was later identified by journalists as a paratrooper from Pskov.

In addition, the neighboring house, according to a local resident, was occupied by the same group of Russian soldiers. On the wall of the house someone wrote "Wolf_68" with a spray can. Journalists found out that Russian Kirill Kryuchkov subscribes to this on social networks. He served in the 234th Assault Regiment, which is part of the 76th Guards Assault Division.