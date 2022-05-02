The occupiers launched a missile strike on Odessa, there are killed

The Russian occupiers struck a new blow at Odesa, killing people.

This was announced by the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration Maksym Marchenko.

"The enemy fired a missile at one of the Odessaʼs infrastructure facilities. Unfortunately, there are killed and wounded. We will not leave it like that. Every time these scum act like ordinary terrorists, we have one conversation with terrorists. We will destroy them until no living occupier remains on Ukrainian land!" he wrote.