On the morning of April 27, the Russian army struck again in Odesa oblast on the bridge across the Dniester estuary and destroyed it.

The head of Ukrzaliznytsia, Oleksandr Kamyshyn, said about the shelling, and Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported on the bridge.

Russia fired on this bridge for the first time the day before, on April 26. Then the damage was minor and in a few hours resumed movement on the bridge in one lane in each direction.