As a result of a missile strike in Odesa Oblast, the bridge across the Dniester estuary was damaged

Russian troops launched a missile strike on Odesa Oblast. They hit the bridge across the Dniester estuary.

This was reported to Babel by the Operational Command South.

The bridge from the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky district to Odesa was closed due to damage, wrote the spokesman for the head of the Odesa Oblast Military Administration Serhiy Bratchuk.

Information about what kind of bridge it is and what happened is not disclosed for security reasons, the Bilhorod-Dnistrovsky City Council reports.