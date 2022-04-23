Russia launched a missile strike on Odessa. Five people were killed and 18 were injured

The Russian military attacked Odessa with missiles. Two of them hit a military facility and two residential buildings. Five people were killed and 18 were injured.

This was announced by the head of the Presidentʼs Office Andriy Yermak. According to him, the number of victims may be higher.

"Five Ukrainian citizens were killed and 18 wounded. These are the only ones they found. Most likely, there will be more... Among those killed was a three-month-old baby. A child who was to celebrate his first Easter with his parents," he wrote.

Earlier, the South Air Command reported that today, April 23, from 2 pm to 3 pm, their group was destroying enemy cruise missiles launched by Russian Tu-95 strategic aviation aircraft from the Caspian Sea.

Two more Russian cruise missiles and two drones flying over Odesa were destroyed by the Ukrainian military.