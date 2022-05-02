A powder factory was on fire in Perm, Russia. There are dead and wounded

On the evening of May 1, the Perm Powder Factory caught fire in the Russian city of Perm.

This was reported by the State Labor Inspectorate of the Perm oblast.

According to them, at 8 pm at the powder factory at the production site for the production of plastics products caught fire. The fire injured three workers, one of whom died on the spot, and two were taken to hospital. Another factory worker later died at the hospital.

The causes and circumstances of the fire are currently being determined.