An oil depot and oil storage facilities are on fire in Bryansk, Russia

A fire broke out at the Transnafta Bryansk Druzhba oil depot in the Russian city of Bryansk.

This was reported by Russiaʼs Interfax with reference to the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Russia.

The fire was reported at 02:00. Previously, there were no casualties and no evacuation was planned.

There is no information about the causes of the fire.

In addition, Interfax notes that two more oil depots are burning in Bryansk. According to them, a tank of diesel fuel caught fire early in the morning on the territory of the oil complex on Snizhetsky Val.

According to preliminary data, the tank capacity is 10 thousand cubic meters.