Russia is planning terrorist attacks on its territory to enhance anti-Ukrainian hysteria. They want to accuse Ukraine of this.

This was announced by the head of the Ukrainian military intelligence Kyrylo Budanov.

"Russian special services are planning a series of terrorist attacks to blow up residential buildings, hospitals and schools in Russian settlements. As well as launching missile and bomb strikes on the city of Belgorod or in one of the Crimean cities. In recent days, the Russian government has been trying to enhance the anti-Ukrainian hysteria. Trenches are being actively dug in Belgorod and Kursk oblasts, and panic is flaring up over the imaginary offensive of Ukrainian volunteer battalions and sabotage groups,” he warns.

According to the intelligence chief, it is quite possible that these terrorist attacks will be presented as revenge of Ukrainians for Bucha and Kramatorsk and as an excuse for cruelty against the Ukrainian civilian population.