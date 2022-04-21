In Russia, the military Research Institute, which participated in the development of “Iskanders”

A large-scale fire broke out at the Central Research Institute of the Russian Air Defense Forces in Tver. The roof of the building has already collapsed, and poisonous smoke is coming from the windows.

This was reported by Interfax and a number of local media.

According to preliminary data, two people died and about 30 were injured. It is unknown at this time what caused the fire.

This research institute participated in the development of "Iskander" missile systems, which Russia uses to fire on Ukraine, anti-aircraft systems, and anti-tracking systems for Tu-160 strategic bombers.