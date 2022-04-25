A fire at a military research institute in Tver, Russia, has killed 17 people

A fire at the Central Research Institute of the Russian Air Defense Forces in Tver killed 17 people.

This was reported by "Radio Svoboda".

According to information received by journalists from the regional authorities, the bodies of only five victims have been identified. At least 27 others were injured in the blaze.

This research institute participated in the development of Iskander missile systems, which Russia is shelling Ukraine with, anti-aircraft systems, and anti-surveillance systems for Tu-160 strategic bombers.