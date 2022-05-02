Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed near Zmiyiny Island by the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Two Russian Raptor boats were destroyed at dawn today near Zmiyiny Island.

This was announced by the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Valery Zaluzhny.

He did not give other details but released a video of the destruction of the boats.

It will be recalled that on April 13, the Armed Forces fired two Neptune missiles at a Russian cruiser. After that, a fire broke out on board, on April 14, Russia admitted that "Moskva" sank, but did not name the reasons.