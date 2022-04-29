April 29 events in Babelʼs review: a journalist of “Radio Svoboda” was killed in Kyiv, nine attacks of Russians were repulsed in Donbas, and ventilators are taken out of Mariupol

The day before, the occupiers launched a missile strike on Kyiv. One of the missiles hit a residential building, killing Radio Liberty journalist Vira Hyrych. A total of 10 people were injured, four of whom were hospitalized.

During the day, the Ukrainian military repulsed nine Russian attacks in the Donbas. The air defense forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed 15 air objects of the occupiers: an airplane, 5 cruise missiles, and 9 drones. The Russian military is still blocking Ukrainian units in Mariupol, near the Azovstal plant. In the Izyum direction, Russian troops focused their main efforts on reconnaissance. The cities of Luhansk oblast were shelled ten times, and the battles for Orikhovo are being fought.

After the bombing of the besieged Azovstal plant, the number of wounded there rose to 600. The mayor of Mariupol Vadym Boychenko declared it. On April 28, the Russians destroyed an underground hospital with airstrikes. Prior to that, according to Boychenko, there were approximately 170 wounded. The Russian occupiers removed from Mariupol some of the surviving ventilators, which are extremely necessary for the treatment of seriously ill patients.

Troops of the South Air Command received the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system from partner countries, which significantly strengthened air defense in the southern region. It is already performing combat missions. Poland has handed over to Ukraine post-Soviet T-72 tanks — more than 200 units, which will equip two tank brigades.

In the village of GHostroluchcha, Kyiv oblast, law enforcement officers found an abandoned enemy vehicle and a Russian machine gunner in hiding. The 21-year-old native of Tatarstan — a machine gunner of the mechanized brigade — admitted that he first got lost, and then it turned out that the Russians simply left him. Police found two cars of the Russian occupiers — KAMAZ and Ural, as well as BMP-2 and T-72 tank. The aggressorʼs equipment replenished the fleet of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The State Bureau of Investigation has suspended supplies to Russia of components that can be used in rocketry from the enterprise of Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. These components can be used to manufacture the Russian tactical missile system "Tochka-U". Investigators found that the Hlukhiv Quartzite Quarry, owned by a Russian oligarchʼs offshore company, was illegally mining high-purity quartzite, silicon, and other minerals at the Banitsky deposit in Sumy oblast.

For the first time since February 24, a consignment of Ukrainian grain was sent abroad. The Romanian port of Constanta left a ship with 71,000 tons of grain delivered there by rail from Ukraine. On the way to the port — almost 80 thousand tons of Ukrainian wheat. Since the beginning of the war, Russia has blocked Ukrainian ports on the Azov and Black Seas.

Gasoline shortages have started in Kyiv and other regions. At gas stations set limits — 10 or 20 liters in one tank. This is due to the complexity of logistics during the war. The government promises to eliminate the fuel shortage within the next week. At the same time, First Deputy Prime Minister of Economy Yulia Svyridenko warned of a "slight rise in prices" for oil products. City officials have asked Kyiv residents to use public transport and leave as much gasoline as possible for the army.

Germany is ready not to buy Russian oil, paving the way for the EU to ban oil imports from Russia. Berlin has been one of the main opponents of sanctions on EU oil and gas trade with Moscow. However, on April 28, Germanyʼs representatives in the EU institutions withdrew the countryʼs objections to a full embargo on Russiaʼs oil, provided that Berlin was given enough time to secure alternative supplies.

Elon Musk handed over Tesla Powerwall solar stations to Ukraine — today they received two outpatient clinics in Borodianka and Irpin. These solar panels and generators have become very popular in the United States. The Powerwall energy system has high autonomy and provides backup power during power outages.