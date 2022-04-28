A search of Medvedchukʼs houseworker found $ 467,000

In the house of the housemaid of the MP Victor Medvedchuk, law enforcement officers withdrew in total more than $ 467 thousand.
This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.
"She lived as an ordinary woman and worked as a housemaid. Globally, nothing special. During the investigation of the criminal proceedings... a housewife was searched by a court-authorized woman and USD 467 thousand and EUR 87 thousand were confiscated. And again, you will say that it is too early to ring the bells — this might be inherited, someone borrowed, collected, sold something, this is life, "- wrote Venediktova. The Prosecutor General clarified that she was a housewife of Medvedchuk.
- On February 26, after Russiaʼs invasion of Ukraine, Medvedchuk escaped from house arrest and tried to leave Ukraine. However, on April 12, the Security Service detained the politician, and on April 16, the Lychakiv District Court of Lviv arrested him without bail. It is unknown where the cossack currently is.