A search of Medvedchukʼs houseworker found $ 467,000

In the house of the housemaid of the MP Victor Medvedchuk, law enforcement officers withdrew in total more than $ 467 thousand.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova.

"She lived as an ordinary woman and worked as a housemaid. Globally, nothing special. During the investigation of the criminal proceedings... a housewife was searched by a court-authorized woman and USD 467 thousand and EUR 87 thousand were confiscated. And again, you will say that it is too early to ring the bells — this might be inherited, someone borrowed, collected, sold something, this is life, "- wrote Venediktova. The Prosecutor General clarified that she was a housewife of Medvedchuk.