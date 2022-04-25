Prosecutor General Venediktov: 5,730 Ukrainians deported to Russia and the occupied territories

According to the prosecutorʼs office, which is still impossible to verify by investigation, 5,730 Ukrainians were forcibly relocated to the occupied territories and to Russia.
This was reported by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to Interfax-Ukraine.
In addition, according to Venediktova, the Ukrainian Prosecutorʼs Office has data and is investigating the forced relocation of 200 Ukrainians to Belarus.
"And we have a separate case regarding children — according to Minister Kuleba on the forced relocation of 2,389 children in Russia", — said the Prosecutor General.
- According to the Prosecutor General, since the beginning of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 3,818 civilians have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded.
- On April 24, the Prosecutorʼs Office announced the suspicion of Russian Su-34 pilot Alexandr Krasnoyartsev, who was detained in Chernihiv on March 5.