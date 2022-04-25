Prosecutor General Venediktov: 5,730 Ukrainians deported to Russia and the occupied territories

According to the prosecutorʼs office, which is still impossible to verify by investigation, 5,730 Ukrainians were forcibly relocated to the occupied territories and to Russia.

This was reported by Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova to Interfax-Ukraine.

In addition, according to Venediktova, the Ukrainian Prosecutorʼs Office has data and is investigating the forced relocation of 200 Ukrainians to Belarus.

"And we have a separate case regarding children — according to Minister Kuleba on the forced relocation of 2,389 children in Russia", — said the Prosecutor General.