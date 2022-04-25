Prosecutor Generalʼs Office: Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 3,818 civilians were killed and more than 4,000 were injured

Since the beginning of the Russian invasion in Ukraine, 3,818 civilians have been killed and more than 4,000 wounded.

This was announced by Prosecutor General Irina Venediktova in an interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

She added that this figure, as well as the one given in the UN statistics, is not accurate, as it does not take into account the blocked Mariupol and those places in Kyiv oblast where the prosecutorʼs office cannot reach yet.

"Our figures are also not entirely true. How do prosecutors work? Forgive us, we must have a body that we identify as a civilian. Then we say that a civilian died in our country. Therefore, today, based on information provided by each oblast prosecutorʼs office, we have 3,818 dead. More than 4,000 people were injured", the Prosecutor General said.

According to her, initially counted according to criminal proceedings, then the figure was even lower. They are now counting on the Ministry of Health, according to the morgue. Information on dead and injured children is collected manually.

"Ever since we learned about the boy killed on February 28 with part of the shell in his chest, every morning and every evening begins with a report on the country on children", said Venediktova.