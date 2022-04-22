In Kyiv Oblast, police found the bodies of 1,084 civilians. Most of them were shot

Police have already found the bodies of 1,084 killed civilians in Kyiv Oblast. 75% of them were killed with small arms. More than 300 bodies have not yet been identified.

The chief of police of area Andrey Nebitov reported about it on air of a marathon.

"These are civilians who had nothing to do with territorial defense or other military formations. The vast majority, from 50 to 75%, are people killed with small arms — or a machine gun, or a sniper rifle, or a machine gun, depending on the location", - said Nebitov.

He also called on Ukrainians to report missing friends and relatives on special line 102.