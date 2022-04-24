The Prosecutorʼs Office has announced the suspicion of a captured Russian pilot who bombed Chernihiv

The Prosecutorʼs Office has announced the suspicion of Russian SU-34 pilot Alexandr Krasnoyartsev, who was detained in Chernihiv on March 5.

This is stated on the website of the Prosecutor Generalʼs Office of Ukraine.

The text of the suspicion states that Aleksandr Krasnoyartsev bombed UFZAB-500, UFAB 250-270, and FAB-50 bombs in Ukraine, including civilian objects.

On March 5, the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down a plane over Chernihiv driven by Krasnoyartsev. The Russian pilot admitted that after catapulting from the downed plane, he killed a civilian who was chasing him.

Krasnoyartsev is accused of violating the laws and customs of war combined with premeditated murder. He faces life imprisonment.