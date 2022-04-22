Curfew was reduced in Kyiv and the region before Easter

The curfew in Kyiv and the region on Easter night will run from 23:00 on Saturday until 5:00 on Sunday.

The mayor of the capital Vitaly Klichko reported about it.

According to him, the curfew cannot be completely lifted for security reasons.

"Worship services in the temples will take place online at night," Klichko reminded.

At the same time, the curfew on Easter night was abolished completely in Lviv and Odesa oblasts.