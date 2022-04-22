Curfew was reduced in Kyiv and the region before Easter

The curfew in Kyiv and the region on Easter night will run from 23:00 on Saturday until 5:00 on Sunday.
The mayor of the capital Vitaly Klichko reported about it.
According to him, the curfew cannot be completely lifted for security reasons.
"Worship services in the temples will take place online at night," Klichko reminded.
At the same time, the curfew on Easter night was abolished completely in Lviv and Odesa oblasts.
- Under martial law, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the concept of holidays and non-working days. So April 25, May 2 and 9 will be working days.
- On April 20, the head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphanius urged Ukrainians not to congregate in churches on Easter due to the danger of war and noted that worship at night is not necessary.
- On April 21, during a United Nations meeting, Russia renounced the Easter Armistice, said Ukraineʼs representative to the UN, Serhiy Kyslytsia.