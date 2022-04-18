Due to the martial law, there will be no additional days off in Ukraine due to martial law and May holidays

Under martial law, the Verkhovna Rada abolished the concept of holidays and non-working days. So April 25, May 2, and May 9 will be working days.

The Verkhovna Rada adopted the relevant law on the regulation of labor relations in March.

According to the law, if a holiday coincides with Saturday or Sunday, the day off is postponed to the next day. However, Article 6 of the Law of Ukraine, "On the Organization of Labor Relations in Martial Law" suspended the operation of the article of the Labor Code on the definition of holidays and non-working days.

Easter on April 24 will remain a day off because it is Sunday. And on Monday, April 25, Ukrainians will work again. The employer also cannot leave the Monday after Easter off at its own discretion, as this is not provided by law. The same will apply to the weekend of May 2 and 9.