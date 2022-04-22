Lviv and Odesa oblasts cancel curfew for Easter. The Security Service calls for caution

In Odesa and oblast on Easter night there will be no curfew. All willing parishioners will be able to visit the churches.

This was reported in the Odesa Oblast Military Administration. They add that at this time the streets will be heavily patrolled by law enforcement officers and the National Guard.

The same decision was made by the authorities of Lviv oblast. The head of the Lviv Oblast Military Administration Maksym Kozytskyi wrote about this.

"The curfew on Easter night, from 11 pm on April 23 to 6 am on April 24, has been canceled," he said.

At the same time, the Security Service of Ukraine calls on Ukrainians to be especially careful during the celebration of Easter, because the enemy can arrange provocations.

"Russian propaganda has spread more than one statement about possible acts of violence against believers during the Easter holidays and church services in Ukraine. Thus, the Russian mass media is already preparing the ground for provocations by the Russian army. And the responsibility for them is being transferred to the representatives of "nationalist unions" in advance, the department said.

Therefore, the Security Service calls to avoid crowds and, if possible, to minimize the number of parishioners in churches.