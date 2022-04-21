There will be no Easter truce — Russia has refused

Russia renounced the Easter Armistice during a United Nations meeting, said Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ukraineʼs representative to the United Nations.

The representative of the Russian Federation said that the truce is "in practice a desire to give Kyiv nationalists and radicals a respite so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, MANPADS, as well as provoke and launch fakes about Russian soldiers".