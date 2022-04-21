There will be no Easter truce — Russia has refused

Russia renounced the Easter Armistice during a United Nations meeting, said Serhiy Kyslytsia, Ukraineʼs representative to the United Nations.
The representative of the Russian Federation said that the truce is "in practice a desire to give Kyiv nationalists and radicals a respite so that they can regroup, get new batches of drones, MANPADS, as well as provoke and launch fakes about Russian soldiers".
- On April 18, the Center for Countering Disinformation at the National Security and Defense Council warned that Russian troops could resort to provocations on Easter. Propaganda media reported that "nationalists will fire on Orthodox churches" on Easter night to "accuse Russia of this".