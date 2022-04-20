”It is not necessary to worship at night.” The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphanius explained how to celebrate Easter

The head of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine Epiphanius urged Ukrainians not to congregate in churches on Easter because of the danger of war.

He spoke about this during a telethon,Radio Svoboda reports.

"We have already blessed that in certain regions [where there are fights and shellings] it is not necessary to hold services at night. Services can be held on Sunday morning. The people should not congregate in large numbers at the consecration of Easter. Also, those who wish can join the broadcast of the service online, and then come to the church and consecrate Easter paskhas and Easter offerings", said the Metropolitan.