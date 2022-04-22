April 22 events in “Babel” review: Russia wants to capture the entire Donbas and southern Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast An-26 crashed

By the night of April 22, the Air Force of Ukraine had destroyed 15 air targets: 3 planes, 3 helicopters and 9 Orlan-10 drones. The Ukrainian military successfully repulsed 10 enemy attacks, destroyed 6 tanks, 4 artillery systems, 8 armored units and 15 vehicles. In Luhansk Oblast, Russian shells hit 7 houses, injuring four people. Besides, for the last days occupiers fired at 20 settlements of Donetsk Oblast.

Prime Minister Denys Schmyhal met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin in Washington. They discussed military aid to Ukraine, including an additional $ 800 million package announced by President Biden. Retired General Terry Wolf, who previously specialized in the fight against ISIS terrorists, will coordinate the supply of military aid to Ukraine.

In Kyiv Oblast, law enforcement officers found the bodies of 1,084 civilians — 75% of these people were shot. No Terrorist Defense or military personnel were killed. The Russians killed them with machine guns, guns and sniper rifles. About 300 bodies remain unidentified.

Denys Butenko, a volunteer from Bucha, was found dead in Kyiv Oblast. His body with five gunshot wounds was found in a forest between Vorzel and Bucha in Kyiv Oblast. After the occupation of Bucha by Russian troops, the man delivered food to civilians in Bucha along with other volunteers and was a blood donor for the victims of the war.

The Ukrainian An-26 plane crashed in Zaporizhzhia Oblast this morning. There were three people on board. One pilot died and two were taken to hospital. Previously, the plane hit an electric pole, after which the engine caught fire.

Ukrainian Intelligence warned Ukrainians about possible provocations and shelling by Russia during the all-night service on the feast of the Resurrection of Christ.

The command of the Russian troops of the Central District declared the "second phase" of the war against Ukraine. Russian troops were ordered to capture the entire Donbass and southern Ukraine. District Commander Rustam Minnekayev directly stated that the Kremlin needs a land corridor to the occupied Crimea. The Russians also want to "influence the vital objects of the Ukrainian economy".

Swedish company Essity has announced its withdrawal from the Russian market. It owns brands of hygiene products Zewa, Libresse, Leukoplast, Tork. Australia has expanded sanctions against Russia. 144 senators of the Russian Federation Council, as well as Putinʼs daughters and the daughter of Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov, were added to the sanctions list.

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that his country supplies artillery to Ukraine. France is handing over various weapons to Ukraine, from Milan anti-tank systems to the Caesar self-propelled howitzers.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said his country would supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, mines and artillery ammunition. Germany is also ready to sponsor the purchase of other weapons for Ukraine. But Germany is not ready to provide its own heavy equipment to Ukraine.

Russian gas exports to Europe could fall by a third in 2022. Also, supplies could be reduced even more significantly if the gas pipeline in Ukraine is damaged during the fighting. EU member states are now actively working to completely abandon Russian gas and buy it elsewhere. In particular, the Netherlands has already stated that it will completely abandon Russian gas and coal by the end of 2022.

The EU is preparing to impose new sanctions on Russia next week. The new package of sanctions may include a ban on Russian oil imports, as well as the disconnection of new Russian banks from Swift.