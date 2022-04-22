The war. The occupiers fired missiles at the railway and fired on Azovstal, a mass grave was found near Mariupol, and Ukraine held its sixth prisoner exchange. Day 58: live coverage

Russia launched three missile strikes on the railway in Dnipropetrovsk oblast and fired two missiles at the Zaporizhzhia infrastructure. The occupiers continue to bomb the territory of Azovstal plant in Mariupol, several mass graves up to 30 m were found near the city. In the Izium direction the Armed Forces of Ukraine shot down the Russian fighter-jet Su-34. Ukraine held the sixth prisoners exchange - 19 Ukrainian citizens are returning home. Follow the key events of the 58th day of the war in our live coverage (you can find what happened on April 21 here).