Gizo Uglava became the interim director of NABU

From April 17, due to the termination of the powers of NABU Director Artem Sytnyk, they will be temporarily executed by his first deputy Gizo Uglava.

This was reported in the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.

Gizo Uglava was born in Georgia and became a citizen of Ukraine in 2015, the ministry said. He previously served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Georgia. Uglava was one of the ideologues of the idea of creating the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. He became the first deputy director of NABU in April 2015.

Uglava will act as the head of NABU until the election of a new director.