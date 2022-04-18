Gizo Uglava became the interim director of NABU

From April 17, due to the termination of the powers of NABU Director Artem Sytnyk, they will be temporarily executed by his first deputy Gizo Uglava.
This was reported in the press service of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine.
Gizo Uglava was born in Georgia and became a citizen of Ukraine in 2015, the ministry said. He previously served as Deputy Prosecutor General of Georgia. Uglava was one of the ideologues of the idea of creating the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine. He became the first deputy director of NABU in April 2015.
Uglava will act as the head of NABU until the election of a new director.
- On April 16, Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, completed his 7-year term as Head of the Bureau.
- On August 28, 2020, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the appointment in 2015 of Artem Sytnyk to the position of NABU Director. Thus, then-President Petro Poroshenko exceeded his powers because, according to the Constitution, the appointment of the NABU director was not within his powers.
- The Constitutional Court noted that the National Bureau has the characteristics of the executive branch, and the highest body in the executive branch is the Cabinet of Ministers.
- In November 2021, President Volodymyr Zelensky signed a bill amending the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He aimed to bring its activities in line with the Constitution.