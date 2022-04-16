Artem Sytnyk completed his term as NABU Director. He reported on the results of the Bureauʼs work over 7 years

Today, April 16, Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, completed his 7-year term as Head of the Bureau.

This was reported by the NABU press service.

"After the victory over the Russian occupier, Ukraine will face an equally difficult challenge — the fight against corruption. Many more battles ahead. And NABU is ready for them," Sytnyk said.

The bureau published a report on the results of work under the leadership of Sytnyk. It is stated that for 7 years NABU has prosecuted 1,082 people. During this time, 368 indictments against 694 people were sent to court. Courts handed down 73 sentences against 89 people who came into force. According to 18 sentences, 22 people were sentenced to imprisonment.