Artem Sytnyk completed his term as NABU Director. He reported on the results of the Bureauʼs work over 7 years

Today, April 16, Artem Sytnyk, Director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau, completed his 7-year term as Head of the Bureau.
This was reported by the NABU press service.
"After the victory over the Russian occupier, Ukraine will face an equally difficult challenge — the fight against corruption. Many more battles ahead. And NABU is ready for them," Sytnyk said.
The bureau published a report on the results of work under the leadership of Sytnyk. It is stated that for 7 years NABU has prosecuted 1,082 people. During this time, 368 indictments against 694 people were sent to court. Courts handed down 73 sentences against 89 people who came into force. According to 18 sentences, 22 people were sentenced to imprisonment.
- Sytnyk became the director of NABU on April 16, 2015.
- On August 28, 2020, the Constitutional Court declared unconstitutional the appointment in 2015 of Artem Sytnyk to the position of NABU Director. Thus, then-President Petro Poroshenko exceeded his powers because according to the Constitution, the appointment of the NABU director was not within his powers.
- The Constitutional Court noted that the National Bureau has the characteristics of the executive branch, and the highest body in the executive branch is the Cabinet of Ministers.
- In November 2021, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a bill amending the law on the National Anti-Corruption Bureau. He aimed to bring his activities in line with the Constitution.
- From April 16, 2022, the duties of the NABU head until the election of a new director will be performed by the first deputy director Gizo Uglava.