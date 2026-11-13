The “Starshield” operation limit of 161 kmph is fixed over the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

This was reported to Babel by sources in the Ministry of Defense.

At the same time, restrictions on the territory controlled by Ukraine have not been recorded. The Ministry of Defense is already consulting with representatives of “SpaceX” and the US Department of War to correct the situation.

President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this makes it impossible, in particular, for interceptors to work against “Shahed” jets, and there is still no clear explanation as to why this happened.