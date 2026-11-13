The “Starshield” operation limit of 161 kmph is fixed over the entire temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.
This was reported to Babel by sources in the Ministry of Defense.
At the same time, restrictions on the territory controlled by Ukraine have not been recorded. The Ministry of Defense is already consulting with representatives of “SpaceX” and the US Department of War to correct the situation.
President Volodymyr Zelensky stated that this makes it impossible, in particular, for interceptors to work against “Shahed” jets, and there is still no clear explanation as to why this happened.
What preceded
This is the second time in the last month that Ukraine has restricted the operation of “Starshield”. On the night of October 14, “SpaceX” did this for the first time without warning. The previous speed was fully restored only 10 days later.
According to Zelensky, the order to restrict the operation of “Starlink” for the Ukrainian military came from the US government, and was technically carried out by “SpaceX”. The White House denied this. Later, the “SpaceX” CEO Elon Musk admitted that his company had restricted the use of the system. Ukrainian officials deny this.
Yesterday, November 12, Zelensky already reported that for several days, a “Starshield” speed limit of 161 kmph has been in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories. Now it applies only to the occupied territories.
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