The Ukrainian military is once again recording significant failures in the operation of “Starshield” (the military version of “Starlink” satellite communications).

This was reported by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky after reports by Defense Minister Yevheniy Khmara and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykhailo Drapaty.

According to the president, for several days now, a “Starshield” speed limit of 161 kmph has been in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories.

The Ukrainian military has already checked the situation and determined that these are not random errors, but a systemic limitation, Zelensky notes. Due to this limitation, Ukrainian interceptors cannot develop sufficient speed to catch up with Russian jet drones. Because of this, there are already hits.

"Unfortunately, this helps the Russians kill more Ukrainians and deliver more targeted strikes on Ukraine," Zelensky emphasized.

Ukraine is currently trying to clarify the reasons for the restrictions with the American side.

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