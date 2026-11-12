Bloomberg: EU to impose additional banking and energy sanctions against Russia

The European Union will impose more than 100 additional banking and energy sanctions against Russia in response to hybrid attacks, including cyberattacks, arson and a drone attack on an airport in Germany.

Bloomberg reports this, citing sources.

Sanctions will be directed against banks, energy companies, and tankers that illegally transport Russian oil.

According to journalists, the EU foreign ministers may announce new sanctions on November 16. Separately, the EU is working on the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, which may be adopted at the next meeting of foreign ministers in December.

On October 7, EU foreign ministers agreed on nearly 1 600 new sanctions against the Russian military-industrial complex. The list includes 743 individuals and 826 organizations accused of supporting Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Separately, 77 Russian deputies who ran in the State Duma elections in the temporarily occupied territories in September, and three members of the Russian Central Election Commission, were included in the list.

On July 23, the European Union finally approved the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. This package became the largest in four years and covered, in particular, the shadow fleet of the Russian Federation, Russian banks, the energy sector, the military-industrial complex, etc. For more information about who was included in the new package of sanctions, read the news.

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