The EU has finally approved the 21st package of sanctions against Russia. What and who is included in it

The European Union has finally approved its 21st package of sanctions against Russia, targeting 218 people and companies. It is the largest sanctions package in four years.

This was reported by the press service of the Council of the European Union.

Finmarket and cryptocurrency

The EU Council freezes assets and bans funds from 94 more banks, large financial institutions and one of the key figures in the Russian banking system. Another 33 credit and financial institutions are banned from conducting transactions. The package also includes four foreign banks — they were included there for circumventing sanctions. Also under restrictions are 14 crypto platforms located abroad.

Shadow Fleet

Another 41 tankers were sanctioned (in previous packages there were a total of 632). Eight organizations and one person associated with the shadow fleet were also subject to restrictions. Also included in the sanctions package for the first time was an agency that selects crews for the vessels of the Russian shadow fleet.

Oil refineries and metallurgy

The package includes 18 companies, five oil traders and one person. In particular, three Russian refineries, a Belarusian oil refinery and a company that sells oil products from Belarus to Russia.

In addition, a Georgian refinery that trades and refines Russian oil in Kulevo was hit by sanctions. The EU also imposed sanctions on 7 companies in the gold mining industry, one diamond firm and several in the mining and metallurgical sectors.

Military-industrial complex

The restrictions targeted 56 Russian companies and individuals, 37 of which are related to long-range drones. New bans on the export of technologies and goods were applied to 51 firms, some of which are located in third countries and are involved in the production of parts for Russian weapons.

Entry ban to Europe

The EU wants to ban issuing visas to Russian soldiers fighting in Ukraine. They are now deciding when this decision will come into effect.

Trade

The EU has expanded the list of goods and technologies banned for export. These include special components, equipment for drones and missiles, as well as rare metals, alloys and raw materials for military needs.

In addition, the European Union has introduced additional bans on the import of goods from Russia that brought it more than €60 million in revenue. In particular, these include non-ferrous and precious metal ores, zinc, glass products and auto parts. The latter also applies to Belarus.

People and the legal sphere

Eight more propagandists and a major general involved in the abuse of Ukrainian soldiers were sanctioned. The EU also allowed European courts not to recognize or enforce any decisions made in Russian courts.

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