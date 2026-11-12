A bipartisan group of US congressmen called on Trump to immediately resume full “Starshield” operations in Ukraine

A bipartisan Ukraine support group, which includes 105 congressmen, has called on the administration of the US President Donald Trump to immediately restore full operation of the “Starshield” system in Ukraine (the military version of “Starlink” satellite communications).

This was reported by Radio Liberty journalist Alex Raufoglu.

In addition, explanations are also being demanded from Elon Muskʼs company “SpaceX”. The European Commission also stated that “SpaceX” should resume “Starshield” operations in Ukraine as soon as possible and ensure stable access to the service for the Ukrainian military.

Earlier, on November 12, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky reported that the Ukrainian military is again recording significant failures in the operation of Starshield. According to the president, for several days now, the “Starshield” speed limit has been in effect along the entire front line and in the occupied territories to 161 kmph.