The IMF mission begins review of the EFF loan program. Ukraine may receive $1.67 billion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has launched the second and third reviews of Ukraineʼs Extended Fund Facility (EFF). If the reviews are successful, Ukraine could receive $1.67 billion.

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported this on November 9.

IMF representatives will assess how Ukraine is implementing the program agreements, what results it has already achieved, and what economic changes still need to be implemented. In particular, they will check whether macro-financial stability is being ensured, the financial system is sound, and reforms agreed with the Fund are being implemented.

Meetings of representatives of IMF, the National Bank, and other Ukrainian officials will be held in Lviv and Warsaw. Some NBU specialists will join online.