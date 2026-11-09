The IMF mission begins review of the EFF loan program. Ukraine may receive $1.67 billion

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has launched the second and third reviews of Ukraineʼs Extended Fund Facility (EFF). If the reviews are successful, Ukraine could receive $1.67 billion.
The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) reported this on November 9.
IMF representatives will assess how Ukraine is implementing the program agreements, what results it has already achieved, and what economic changes still need to be implemented. In particular, they will check whether macro-financial stability is being ensured, the financial system is sound, and reforms agreed with the Fund are being implemented.
Meetings of representatives of IMF, the National Bank, and other Ukrainian officials will be held in Lviv and Warsaw. Some NBU specialists will join online.
- In late February 2026, the IMF Board of Directors approved a new four-year, $8.1 billion Extended Fund Facility for Ukraine. It will run until 2029 and replaces the previous program approved in 2023. Ukraine has already received about $2.2 billion under the new program: $1.5 billion in March and another approximately $690 million after the first successful review in July.
- To receive further funding under the program, Ukraine must fulfill a number of obligations. Among them are tax reforms, strengthening the independence of state regulators, and combating the shadow economy.
- Ukraine has already fulfilled some of the requirements. In particular, in October, the president signed laws on taxation of income from digital platforms and the introduction of taxes on parcels up to €150 from foreign marketplaces.
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