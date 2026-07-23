Ukraine received the second tranche of the IMF for $690 million

Ukraine today received the second tranche of about $690 million from IMF under a new four-year program.
This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.
The funds have already been received by the state budget and will be used to support macro-financial stability, in particular to finance priority expenditures.
Ukraine had fulfilled all the criteria necessary to receive funds as of the end of March.
- At the end of February 2026, the IMF Board of Directors approved a new four-year extended financing program for Ukraine for $8.1 billion. However, a number of conditions were imposed on Ukraine for further financing under the program, including the adoption of four tax bills.
- In June, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the International Monetary Fund and Ukraine had agreed on the next tranche of a loan of almost $700 million, although Kyiv had not fulfilled the condition of the program — it had not adopted a law on a tax on international parcels.
For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.