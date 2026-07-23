News

Ukraine received the second tranche of the IMF for $690 million

Author:
Olha Bereziuk
Date:

Ukraine today received the second tranche of about $690 million from IMF under a new four-year program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The funds have already been received by the state budget and will be used to support macro-financial stability, in particular to finance priority expenditures.

Ukraine had fulfilled all the criteria necessary to receive funds as of the end of March.

For more news and in-depth stories from Ukraine, please follow us on X.