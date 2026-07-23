Ukraine received the second tranche of the IMF for $690 million

Ukraine today received the second tranche of about $690 million from IMF under a new four-year program.

This was reported by Prime Minister Serhiy Koretsky.

The funds have already been received by the state budget and will be used to support macro-financial stability, in particular to finance priority expenditures.

Ukraine had fulfilled all the criteria necessary to receive funds as of the end of March.

At the end of February 2026, the IMF Board of Directors approved a new four-year extended financing program for Ukraine for $8.1 billion. However, a number of conditions were imposed on Ukraine for further financing under the program, including the adoption of four tax bills.

In June, Bloomberg, citing sources, wrote that the International Monetary Fund and Ukraine had agreed on the next tranche of a loan of almost $700 million, although Kyiv had not fulfilled the condition of the program — it had not adopted a law on a tax on international parcels.

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